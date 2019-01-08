European stocks open higher as US-China trade talks continue

Investors are monitoring the second day of trade talks between China and the United States. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Monday that the two economies could reach a trade deal. A trade agreement between both countries could push certain sectors higher later in the trading session, including basic resources.

At the same time, investors are speculating the path of rate hikes for the Federal Reserve this year. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that there might only be one hike in 2019, Reuters reported.

In Europe, the focus is also on politics. The Daily Telegraph reported that European officials are discussing the course of action if the U.K. were to request an extension of Article 50. The U.K. Parliament is due to vote next week on the Withdrawal Agreement, but support for the deal does not seem to have gone up over the Christmas period.

In corporate news, Nissan's ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn appeared before a court on Tuesday to argue against allegations of financial misconduct.

Elsewhere, the Swiss National Bank is due to publish its full year 2018 preliminary results.

In terms of data, there will be business confidence and consumer confidence numbers out in the euro area at 10 a.m. GMT.