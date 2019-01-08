The Middle East's largest broadcaster reportedly launches its own streaming service to rival Netflix

Major Middle Eastern broadcaster MBC has launched its own video streaming service in a bid to rival Netflix in the region, the Financial Times reported Tuesday.

The company has tapped former Hulu executive Johannes Larcher to boost its video on demand (VOD) service Shahid, the FT reported, citing unnamed sources. The service will look to develop new Arabic content, sources told the newspaper.

MBC was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

The Dubai-based firm was reportedly taken into majority ownership by the Saudi government following last year's anti-corruption crackdown, which led to the detainment and subsequent release of MBC founder Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim. Reuters reported in February, citing sources close to the matter, that officials planned to transfer ownership of 60 percent of the regional broadcaster while leaving the remaining 40 percent in the hands of Al Ibrahim.

The news arrives a week after Saudi Arabia requested that Netflix remove an episode of "Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj." The show was critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the wake of the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi — which the Saudi royal family has denied any involvement in. The U.S. streaming giant complied, a move that resulted in intense scrutiny from human rights advocates as well as the U.S. comedian himself.