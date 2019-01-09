Treasury yields climb as US-China trade talks conclude

U.S. government debt prices fell on Wednesday as trade talks between the U.S. and China came to an end.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 2.726 percent while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose to about 3.008 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Washington and Beijing concluded their negotiations over trade, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday. The two countries have been engaged in a tense trade battle that has seen billions of dollars' worth of imports targeted with tariffs on either side.

Investors are waiting with bated breath for any signs of a potential trade deal between the two nations. No details of the result of the talks have been announced yet, but U.S. Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney said earlier in the day that he thought the discussions "went just fine."

Stocks were also seen higher Wednesday on the back of the talks. Investors had fled to fixed income assets in previous weeks for safety as equity markets plunged amid fears of a potential slowdown in global economic growth.