Futures slightly higher as US and China conclude trade talks

U.S. stock futures rose slightly on Wednesday following news that the U.S. and China have concluded their trade talks.

As of 4:20 a.m. ET, Dow futures climbed 87 points, indicating a higher open of 66 points; S&P 500 futures were barely above the flatline, while Nasdaq futures were also slightly higher.

Discussions between Washington and Beijing over trade concluded, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday. Both countries have been engaged in a tense sparring of tariffs, targeting billions of dollars' worth of imports in each other's economies with levies.

Traders are hopeful of a resolution to the U.S.-China trade war, and are eagerly watching for any signs of a potential deal. U.S. Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Ted McKinney said earlier on Wednesday that he thought negotiations "went just fine."

The Dow notched its first three-day winning streak since late November on Tuesday. Investors had been on edge in previous weeks, fleeing to less risky assets as fears of a potential slowdown in global economic growth took hold.

Wall Street appeared to follow the positive sentiment seen in Europe and Asia on Wednesday. Indexes in both regions were mostly higher on the back of optimism surrounding trade talks.