Amazon founder and billionaire investor Jeff Bezos and his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, announced via Twitter Jan. 9 that they were parting ways. The couple, who wed one year before the founding of the now giant retail company, reportedly do not have a prenuptial agreement.

Bezos, 54, is worth as much as $160 billion and his home state of Washington is one of the few remaining so-called "community property" states — where marital assets generally are divided equally — so his divorce settlement with his soon-to-be-ex, 48, promises to be one of the largest in history. Here's a look at the 10 most expensive divorces to date.

— By Kenneth Kiesnoski, Paul Toscano and Sarah Whitten

Updated 10 January 2019. Originally published 29 December 2014.