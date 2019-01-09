Do-it-yourself online filers may need to ask for some help this tax season

Ever wonder how people deal with often-loathed tax preparations on their own? By doing other things at the same time, it turns out.

Among do-it-yourselfers who use online tax-preparation software, about half say they watch TV, and more than a quarter say they browse social media while working on their return, according to a survey released Thursday by H&R Block. Another 22 percent say they enjoy cooking.

More than 2,000 online tax filers were canvassed in December for the survey, which explored attitudes and behaviors related to the tax-preparation process.