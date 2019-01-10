Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is likely to lead the Trump administration's delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos even if the government remains closed when the conference starts later this month, according to senior administration officials.

However, Mnuchin will likely lead a smaller-than-expected group of administration officials to Switzerland if a large chunk of the government remains closed, the officials said, declining to be identified. The forum is scheduled for Jan. 22 to 25.

President Donald Trump told reporters Thursday he plans to go to Davos but would stay home if the shutdown continues. The loose contingency plans emerged as Trump and congressional Republicans battle Democrats over funding for the president's proposed southern border wall. Trump has refused to sign bills to fund about a quarter of the federal government that do not include money to pay for the barrier.

"The shutdown determines everything" about who will go to Davos, a senior administration official told CNBC. The official declined to give more details.

Because Trump would attend the conference briefly, Mnuchin is considered the head of the U.S. delegation.

Media representatives for the White House and Treasury declined to comment.

The elite annual conference in Switzerland brings together top-tier business executives and world leaders. This year's theme is "Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution." As in years past, some business allies of Trump will be at the event, including Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman, according to a company spokesman.

Opponents of the president will be attending, as well. A spokesman for liberal billionaire and staunch Trump critic George Soros says he will be at Davos this year.

Trump has positioned himself as an opponent of globalism, although he attended the forum last year to make his "America First" pitch on the world stage.

White House officials who are planning to attend the forum but are involved with the ongoing deliberations over the shutdown and the wall include Trump son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen.

A person close to Nielsen told CNBC that if Trump does not go to Davos, she will not attend. "She will follow the president's lead," this person said.

A spokesman for Nielsen did not return a request for comment.

Trump has asked for over $5 billion in funding for the wall in exchange for government funding. Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have refused to budge. In December, the GOP-controlled Senate unanimously approved a bill to keep the government running through Feb. 8, without money for a border wall.

The president, in turn, is threatening to declare a national emergency in order to divert funding for improving border security and building the wall.

"If we don't make a deal, I would say it would be very surprising to me that I wouldn't declare a national emergency," Trump told reporters Thursday.