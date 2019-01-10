WASHINGTON — American defense firms are the indisputable leaders of the world's $398 billion arms sales industry, according to a report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, also known as SIPRI.

In 2017, weapons sales from the top 100 companies totaled $398.2 billion, a 2.5 percent uptick from 2016 and a third year of growth for the industry. (The total excludes China, due to a lack of available data on which to make a reasonable or consistent estimate," according to the report.)

"The overall growth in arms sales of the Top 100 in 2017 was driven by increases in arms procurement spending by several states, in particular the United States and Russia," the report's authors wrote.

Total weapons sales by Russian firms came in second. For the first time, a Russian company appeared in the top 10 alongside European and American corporations. The arms sales of the 10 Russian companies amounted to $37.7 billion in 2017, which accounts for 9.5 percent of total top 100 arms sales.

Here's a roundup of the world's top 10 defense firms, by sales.