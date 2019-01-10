President Donald Trump promised to hold firm to his border wall pledge Thursday morning ahead of a trip to a Texas town near the boundary between the U.S. and Mexico.

As a partial government shutdown entered its 20th day, the president showed no signs of relenting on his demand to for more than $5 billion to build a portion of a barrier on the border. In a string of tweets in part responding to a morning television host, Trump said "I won't" cave on the wall demand.

The message comes as talks to reopen nine federal departments crumbled Wednesday afternoon. Trump walked out of a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after the top U.S. representative rejected his request for border wall money. The breakdown has massive stakes for the hundreds of thousands of federal workers who will start to miss paychecks Friday if lawmakers fail to fund the government.

Trump will travel to McAllen, Texas on Thursday morning to draw attention to what he claims is a "humanitarian crisis" at the southern U.S. border. The president has used horrific tales of murder and drug abuse to make his case for a wall — prompting Democrats to accuse him of fear mongering for political purposes.

Trump has teased the possibility of declaring a national emergency to build the border barrier without congressional approval. On Thursday, he argued he has an "absolute right" to do so, but the move would likely face a swift challenge in the courts. He could potentially use the journey to McAllen, a busy border area, as part of his justification for the action.

"If [a deal with Congress] doesn't work out, probably I will do it. I would almost say definitely," Trump said of declaring a national emergency as he left the White House for Texas.