It may be comfortable and quiet, but the Rogue is far from impressive on the road. It isn't as composed as rivals like the Mazda CX-5 and Honda CR-V, with a soft-sprung ride that borders on sloppy when cornering.

Not that dynamics were ever going to be its strong suit: The 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine generates 170 horsepower, sending it through a continuously variable transmission that makes power delivery artificial and unpredictable. Luckily, I didn't notice any of the droning that often comes with a CVT.

Overall, it has enough power to merge onto a highway, and the powerplant is usually quiet in the background of your mind. But the driving experience is largely forgettable, no better than the rest of the segment.

The same can be said of the interior, which has a lot of technology but doesn't stand out in design or material choices. The infotainment system can be slow to respond and is mostly surrounded by black plastic, but at least you can ditch the Nissan interface for CarPlay or Android Auto.

Last, I have to mention the looks. The Caspian Blue Metallic looked fantastic, but the rest of the design is forgettable. There were multiple occasions where I came out of a store and it took me longer than usual to remember which car was mine. It just doesn't stand out.

That's the downside of the Rogue in general. It's a good crossover — especially if you get a tech-laden, top-trim model — but it doesn't leave much of an impression.