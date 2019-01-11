Business News

Business News

This $1,300 smart crib that rocks your baby to sleep is now available to rent

This high-tech crib is being offered as a company benefit at tech companies   

The Happiest Baby Snoo is a crib that soothes a baby to sleep with a push of the button. The bassinet uses sensors and artificial intelligence to respond to a baby's cries. It rocks and plays white noise, adjusting the levels based on the volume of the crying. Parents can control it with an app that alerts them if their infant is inconsolable.

The crib also straps the baby in with a specially designed swaddle, lowering the risk of sudden infant death syndrome.

It's so effective at helping babies (and parents) get more sleep, that some companies even offer it as a benefit.

But for those that pay full price, it costs $1,295. The company is now renting it out for $4.90 a day, or close to $150 a month.

The crib is built for newborns and most outgrow it by the time they're about six months old. The Snoo is the brainchild of Dr. Harvey Karp, a pediatrician. His book "Happiest Baby on the Block" has been a bestseller since 2002.

CNBC NEWSLETTERS

Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

Please choose a subscription

Please enter a valid email address
Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and service. Privacy Policy.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...