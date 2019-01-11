Air traffic controllers union sues Trump administration over frozen pay during shutdown

The union representing the United States' air traffic controllers is suing the Trump administration over pay that's frozen as part of the partial government shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic controllers are among the 420,000 federal employees who have been deemed essential and have been ordered to work without pay during the shutdown, which began on Dec. 22 due to an impasse over funding for a wall along the U.S. southern border.

