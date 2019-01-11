Airlines

Air traffic controllers union sues Trump administration over frozen pay during shutdown

  • The union representing air traffic controllers sues President Trump over shutdown.
  • Air traffic controllers have been deemed essential government workers and are showing up without pay.
  • The government shutdown started Dec. 22 and is one of the longest in history.
An air traffic controller at the Opa-locka airport in Opa-locka, Florida.
The union representing the United States' air traffic controllers is suing the Trump administration over pay that's frozen as part of the partial government shutdown.

The Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic controllers are among the 420,000 federal employees who have been deemed essential and have been ordered to work without pay during the shutdown, which began on Dec. 22 due to an impasse over funding for a wall along the U.S. southern border.

