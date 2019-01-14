This new smart oven can identify the food you put inside and automatically cook it just right

A new countertop oven from Whirlpool's WLabs can automatically detect the food you put in it, and cook it for the right time. It takes all of the guesswork out of cooking.

The oven was on display at CES last week where CNBC had a chance to see how it works. I tried to insert a bunch of fake asparagus in one demo and, in another, a tray of salmon. Sensors inside the oven were able to determine what I was trying to cook, and then proposed the right amount of cook time and temperature.

This is different than Amazon's microwave, which knows how long to microwave certain foods, but can't automatically detect what you've placed inside.