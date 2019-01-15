Apple reportedly replaced about 10 times more iPhone batteries than it expected to

Apple replaced 11 million iPhone batteries during the length of its battery replacement program, even though it only expected to replace about 1-2 million of them, according to well-connected Apple insider John Gruber.

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the figure during an all-hands meeting that was first reported by Bloomberg.

Apple's battery replacement program started last January and ran through December 31. It allowed owners of the iPhone 6 and newer models to replace their battery for just $29.

The program was launched after Apple began to slow down the performance of devices that had aging batteries and were more prone to turn off without warning. Battery replacements helped iPhones operate at peak performance again.

It's one reason why Apple may have missed shipment estimates in its fiscal Q4 quarter, and why it will ship fewer than expected in Q1, Apple said.

On January 2, Apple revised its revenue forecast for fiscal Q1. Cook said trade tensions with China and economic weakness attributed to lower-than-expected-iPhone sales and the lowered guidance.

"In addition, these and other factors resulted in fewer iPhone upgrades than we had anticipated," Cook explained.

Cook called out the iPhone battery replacement program in the same letter, when he said that "some customers [were] taking advantage of significantly reduced pricing for iPhone battery replacements." But, he didn't mention that Apple had expected about 10 million fewer customers to upgrade their batteries, as Gruber states.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

