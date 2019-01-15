Watch out for an 'unfavorable' GE earnings report, JP Morgan's Tusa warns

General Electric's upcoming earnings report will likely be "unfavorable" for the stock after its recent run up, J.P. Morgan said on Tuesday.

"We think the recent stock move is built upon an expectation of more certainty in the path forward," J.P Morgan's Stephen Tusa told investors in a note.

"If we don't get much tangible" when GE reports fourth quarter earnings on Jan. 31, Tusa said that J.P. Morgan believes "it will reinforce the Bear case that there is no concrete silver bullet plan."

GE's "myriad of moving parts" creates uncertainty for the stock, Tusa said. He said that uncertainty stems from both questions about the financial future of the company as well as the scope of GE's persisting issues.

GE shares rose 0.3 percent in premarket trading from Monday's close of $8.90 a share.