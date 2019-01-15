Trump administration still might let Iran export oil, and that could lower prices

The Trump administration is leaving itself wiggle room to continue allowing Iran to export oil, potentially setting up another catalyst for lower crude prices later this year.
The administration's special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, last weekend refused to say with certainty whether the White House will enforce sanctions more strictly on the Islamic Republic's oil exports. Instead, he left the door open to extending exemptions that have allowed some of Iran's biggest customers to continue importing its crude.
The administration's decision in November to grant sanctions waivers to eight countries, including China and India, surprised the market and contributed to a three-month collapse in crude oil prices.