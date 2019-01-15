Trump administration still might let Iran export oil, and that could lower prices

"There will 100 percent be exemptions in May. The reason for that is if you don't give an exemption and someone is importing, then you have to sanction them, and you probably don't want to sanction them."

President Donald Trump withdrew from a nuclear accord with Iran in May and restored sanctions on the country's energy industry in November. The administration wants Iran to stop testing ballistic missiles, end its support for militant groups and accept tougher limits on its nuclear program.

To be sure, Hook is maintaining the administration's message of "maximum pressure" on Iran and reiterating its goal of driving Iran's oil exports down to zero.

"We are not looking to grant any waivers or exceptions to the import of Iranian crude," Hook said during a panel at the Atlantic Council's 2019 Global Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi last weekend.

However, pressed by CNBC's Hadley Gamble on whether the administration would extend the waivers, Hook said he could not answer that question yet.

"All I can say is that we believe that ... when we have a better-supplied oil market, then that puts us in a much better climate to accelerate the path to zero," he said.