Many people nearing retirement and craving warmth think of Florida. Yet some destinations offer even more idyllic weather — if you're willing to look beyond the U.S.

A new report by International Living, a guide to retirement abroad, ranks destinations to spend your later decades by their weather. Of course, not everyone loves the heat.

"The sort of weather you prefer is a very personal thing," said Jennifer Stevens, executive editor of International Living. "And one of the strengths of our highest-scoring countries in the climate category is that they all offer a variety of climates, so retirees can find the spot that best suits their tastes — from steamy beaches to cooler highlands."

Here are the top five places on the list.