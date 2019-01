You might currently use your Apple TV to stream music, watch Netflix and rent movies.

It's great for all of those things, but it can also do a lot more. Sometimes you just need to know where to look.

By knowing the right settings, the proper Siri commands and a few special apps, you can use your Apple TV for everything from calming down at the end of the day to controlling the lights.

Here are some Apple TV tips and tricks to help you get the most out of it.