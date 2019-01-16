Hoaxsters sent out a fake annual letter pretending to be from BlackRock's influential CEO Larry Fink

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, said Wednesday that an unidentified party sent a bogus email disguised as annual letter from Chairman and CEO Larry Fink.

The fake letter appeared to be the work of environmental activists. The Financial Times and one other media group reported on the contents of the hoax document, which was sent around the same time as BlackRock's quarterly earnings report on Wednesday morning.

CNBC, in an earlier version of this story, quoted from a purported BlackRock press release that turned out also to be fake.

BlackRock offered no other comment than to say that it is not Fink's letter and that the real one would be coming out soon.

Correction: An earlier version of this story quoted from a press release that turned out to be bogus as well.