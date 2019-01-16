UK Labour Party wants a general election — but a second referendum is more likely, MP says

As the world awaits U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's next move after her Brexit deal failed to obtain parliamentary approval, some politicians from the country's biggest opposition party believe a second referendum is now increasingly likely.

"The critical issue is now that she's been defeated in the House of Commons, what does Theresa May do and I think, there's only one way she can really go now — and that's towards a referendum to give the people a chance to sort out this crisis," Andrew Adonis, a Labour member of parliament who previously served as U.K. transport minister and education minister, told CNBC on Wednesday.

The opposition Labour Party, which has long advocated for Britain to remain in the European Union,tabled a no confidence vote against May, who is the head of the ruling Conservative Party, on Tuesday after the prime minister's proposed Withdrawal Agreement lost by 230 votes. The proposed deal details how Britain should exit the bloc this March.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is hoping May will lose the leadership vote, which will pave the way for a general election that Labour is likely to win. But many political analysts and some Labour politicians believe May will survive the no-confidence motion, unless Conservative lawmakers vote against their own party leader.