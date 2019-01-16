Everything you need to know about the Fourth Industrial Revolution

What is Davos? 10:26 AM ET Tue, 30 Jan 2018 | 03:12

The Fourth Industrial Revolution will take center stage at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) annual meeting next week in Davos, Switzerland.

The concept, a theme of Davos this year, refers to how a combination of technologies are changing the way we live, work and interact.

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the Geneva-based WEF, published a book in 2016 titled "The Fourth Industrial Revolution" and coined the term at the Davos meeting that year.

Schwab argued a technological revolution is underway "that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital and biological spheres."

Simply put, the Fourth Industrial Revolution refers to how technologies like artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and the internet of things are merging with humans' physical lives. Think of voice-activated assistants, facial ID recognition or digital health-care sensors.

Schwab argued these technological changes are drastically altering how individuals, companies and governments operate, ultimately leading to a societal transformation similar to previous industrial revolutions.