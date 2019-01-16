These stocks could surge the most if and when US and China reach a trade deal

For investors who have been jockeying for the right way to play the U.S.-China trade deal, here's your game plan if the light at the end of the tunnel gets here.

A resolution on trade between the world's two biggest economies could be a big catalyst for a relief rally in the stock market. BlackRock Chairman and CEO Larry Fink told CNBC on Wednesday there would be "a surge in investment sentiment" if both sides call off tariffs on each others goods.

Washington and Beijing reached a 90-day truce last month to halt any new levies as they seek to work up a long-term deal through negotiations. There has been mixed feedback on the trade talks — Sen. Chuck Grassley said US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer saw no progress on key issues, while President Trump tweeted about "big progress" with China recently. In the latest development, China's Vice-Premier Liu He has accepted invitation to Washington this month for trade talks.