Nobody seems to really want it, but everyone argues the U.K. needs to be ready for it: A no-deal Brexit — the possibility that the U.K.'s departure from the European Union on March 29 is abrupt.

Stephen Barclay, the U.K.'s Brexit secretary, said earlier this month: "A responsible government needs to ensure that we are ready for that default option." A no-deal Brexit would mean that the UK would leave the EU without a transition period and without any big agreement over their future relationship. But pay no huge sums of money and wouldn't be tied to the EU for an indefinite amount of time.

During an interview to Sky News, he added that the government is "increasing communications" with pharmaceutical companies and European citizens living in the U.K.

But what else is the U.K. government doing? And is it enough?

"We have contracts in place for 5,000 (fridges) - and these are big, industrial refrigeration units," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC this month. He added that the government spent "just over £10 million" with these items.