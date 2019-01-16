Theresa May's government survives a no-confidence vote after its crushing Brexit defeat

The U.K. government led by Prime Minister Theresa May has survived a vote of no confidence.

Lawmakers in the U.K.'s lower house of parliament, the House of Commons, voted to defeat the motion raised by the leader of the main opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, by 325 votes to 306.

Immediately after the vote, May said her government would continue to work to deliver on Brexit and said it was their duty to find a way forward that was approved by the House.

May was backed by members of the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party and the Brexiteer Conservative Party lawmakers who had voted against her EU withdrawal plan in the same chamber only 24 hours earlier. On Tuesday evening, lawmakers voted by 432 to 202 to reject May's Brexit deal.

Votes of no confidence in the government from Labour, Welsh and Scottish nationalists, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party were not enough to dislodge the current government.