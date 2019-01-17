Second Brexit referendum 'now an option' as calls for a new vote get louder

In one of the more dramatic weeks in British politics, following the defeat of Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit agreement and her government's survival of a no-confidence vote, calls are now growing for a second Brexit referendum.

Political leaders from the Scottish National Party (SNP), Wales' Plaid Cymru, the Green party and Liberal Democrats are calling on their fellow opposition party, Labour, to join them in calling for a second referendum on Brexit, known now as a "People's Vote."

In an open letter to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn following the unsuccessful vote of no confidence which he called, and which the other opposition parties had supported, the party leaders said they were writing to "implore" him to now support their calls for "a People's Vote on the final Brexit deal."

Pascal Lamy, former World Trade Organization chief, told CNBC Thursday that he too believed a second referendum "is now an option."

"I would not have said that six months ago and I was among those who believed that the odds of a new referendum were extremely low but I think they're clearly higher now. But of course for such a scenario to appear there has to be a 'stop the clock' between the U.K. and EU."

"I think everyone knows that either organizing a second referendum, or taking the time to reconcile the various positions which haven't been done over the last two and a half years (on Brexit) is not going to be done in one week."