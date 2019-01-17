Dow set to fall 100 points at the open despite strong earnings

U.S. stock futures traded lower on Thursday amid a flurry of corporate results, worries over China's economy and Brexit uncertainty.
At around 05:05 a.m. ET, Dow futures were more than 100 points lower, indicating a 136-point fall at the open, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures also pointed to declines.
Overnight on Wall Street, stocks rose as investors cheered strong quarterly earnings from major banks like Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. In its latest report on the economy, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that labor markets have tightened across the country as businesses struggled to find workers at any skill level while wages grew moderately.
On Wednesday, China's central bank made its biggest ever daily net cash injection via reverse repo operations, pumping $82.73 billion into the banking system. The news came after comments from the Chinese state planner and Premier Li Keqiang suggested the country would inject more stimulus amid concerns of a slowdown in economic growth.