Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, American Express, Atlassian and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Netflix fell as much as 5 percent in after hours trading based on their mixed earnings released Thursday. Fourth-quarter earnings were 30 cents per share which beat analyst's estimates by 6 cents. Quarterly revenue missed at $4.19 billion vs. the $4.21 billion estimated by Wall Street. Netflix added 1.53 million paid subscribers in the US and 7.31 million abroad, beating Wall Street estimates.



Earlier this week, Netflix shares gained 7 percent during a single session after announcing they would increase monthly subscription costs across its streaming plans.

Shares of American Express fell as much as 4 percent after the bell Thursday after missing on the top and bottom lines. The company posted $10.47 billion of revenue, slightly lower than Wall Street's estimate of $10.56 billion. They reported $1.74 per share, which missed estimates by 6 cents.

Atlassian shares rose more than 10 percent after the bell Thursday based on better-than-expected earnings. The software provider earned 25 cents per share vs. the 21 cents estimated by Wall Street. They earned $299 million in revenue, slightly beating analyst's $288.3 million estimates.

Shares of J.B. Hunt jumped over 6 percent after hours upon the release of its fourth quarter financial results. The trucking company posted $2.32 billion in revenue, slightly higher the estimated $2.30 billion.

Shares of Tyson Foods rose after hours following a report that the U.S. and China are in talks to reopen China's market to American chicken exports. Companies like Tyson, Sanderson Farms, and Pilgrim's Pride could all benefit from the hundreds of millions in annual sales they could earn with the reopened chicken market. The ban was initiated in response to the U.S. avian flu outbreak in 2015.