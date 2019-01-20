Here's some of the technology that's set to make a 'quantum leap' in 2019

But it's not just big screens: A Chinese company called Royole showed off its flexible screen technology for a smartphone/table called the FlexPai. This is the world's first commercially available foldable phone, and it beat Samsung and Apple to market. The company is currently taking orders: The cost? A whopping $1,318, even more than an iPhone.
However you may want to hold off. Velazco had a chance to check out the device while at CES, and he admitted "they're maybe not the most polished devices."
Yet he found the technology compelling. "The ability to fold out and use the phone as a tablet is frankly really powerful," he told CNBC.
If you're looking to take a deeper dive into meditation, a Canadian company called Interaxon recently released the Muse 2.
The headband goes across your forehead and reads brainwaves in real-time. It then uses auditory cues to provide feedback on the user's meditation state.
When it comes to virtual and augmented reality (AR) technology, it usually means wearing large glasses over your eyes, blocking out the world around you.
Chinese startup Nreal has plans this year to release their version called Light – which as its name suggests – is a lighter version.
"They've been able to take the technology that makes some really impressive AR devices like the Microsoft HoloLens and the Magic Leap and converted it down to this form factor," Velazco told CNBC.