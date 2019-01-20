Here's some of the technology that's set to make a 'quantum leap' in 2019

"I see a huge quantum leap from going from 4G to 5G, much bigger than 3G to 4G. And of course, my expectation is that we are going to see so much more innovation," Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg told CNBC recently.

Chris Velazco, Engadget's senior mobile editor told CNBC's "On the Money" in an interview that "2019 is going to be the year of 5G, this is going to be the first year people will actually be able to buy devices and jump on the 5G networks," he said.

As a result, 5G "will have really big ramifications for the way we use our devices and the way these devices talk to each other," he added.

The technology won't be for everyone, however – at least not right away. Meanwhile, Velazo admitted that 5G technology "still feels like it's a lot of talk. We don't have a great sense of how these things pan out in more concrete ways."

Yet one technology that did make an impression at CES was foldable screen technology. At the event, LG showcased a 4K OLED TV that rolls up when you don't want to watch it.