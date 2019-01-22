A big Hyperloop player says people might be able to take rides by 2022

Hyperloop technology will come 'earlier than you think,' HTT CEO says 16 Mins Ago | 02:40

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies' first commercial lines are expected to open to the public by 2022, the firm's chief executive told CNBC Tuesday.

The California-based company is building transportation systems based on the hyperloop concept, a model of ultra-fast transport popularized by Tesla boss Elon Musk.

It unveiled its first full-size passenger capsule last year at an event in Spain, and CEO Dirk Ahlborn told CNBC the firm has ordered another two as it looks to expand its research and development efforts.