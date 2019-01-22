John Kerry had a one-word answer when asked his message for President Donald Trump: "Resign."

The former Secretary of State made the declaration while speaking on a CNBC panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Kerry first hesitated to answer the question, lamenting that Trump "doesn't take any of this seriously" before calling for his resignation.

The president, along with a delegation of government officials, was scheduled to travel to Davos but cancelled due to the ongoing government shutdown. The shutdown has entered its second month with no resolution in sight, as 800,000 furloughed federal workers are set to miss a second paycheck this week.

Trump lashed out at the media on Tuesday, reflecting his frustration with the stalemate between the White House and Capitol Hill.

"Last time I went to Davos, the Fake News said I should not go there" he tweeted. "This year, because of the Shutdown, I decided not to go, and the Fake News said I should be there."

Davos is not the only event on the president's agenda that has been affected by the government shutdown. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has urged Trump to postpone his State of the Union address scheduled for Jan. 29 until the shutdown is over.

