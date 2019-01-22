Netflix expected to join major Hollywood lobby group Motion Picture Association of America

Netflix is expected to join the Motion Picture Association of America, a person familiar with the situation told CNBC Tuesday.

This would mark the first time a streaming company has joined the Hollywood lobby group. It is the latest example of how, in just a few years of producing original films, Netflix is reshaping the American movie industry.

The news, which could be announced as early as Tuesday, comes on the same day that Netflix garnered its first-ever best picture nomination, the biggest sign yet that the company is becoming part of the Hollywood mainstream. "Roma," directed by Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuaron ("Gravity"), is Netflix's best showing at the Oscars with 10 nominations. Last year, "Mudbound" received four Academy nominations.

Netflix has greatly expanded its production in recent years, earning awards for its television programs and nominations for several of its films and documentaries. The streaming service creates hundreds of programs each year in national and international markets and has grown its subscriber base to more than 140 million customers.

Netflix isn't the only streaming service that has been in talks with the MPAA. Amazon, too has considered joining the organization, which lobbies for copyright protection, anti-piracy protection and tax credits for productions.

The MPAA has previously worked with both Netflix and Amazon on anti-piracy initiatives, launching "The Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment" in 2017 in an effort to battle global piracy issues.

The MPAA has been looking for new members ahead of the impending merger between Disney and Fox.

Netflix and the MPAA did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.