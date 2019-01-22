Oil prices drop 3 percent amid fresh signs of global economic slowdown

Crude futures tumbled 3 percent on Tuesday as China posted its weakest economic expansion in nearly three decades and the IMF revised its global growth forecast lower, raising fresh concerns about oil demand.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.62, or 3 percent, to $52.18 around 1:15 p.m. ET. Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, dropped $2, or 3.2 percent, to $60.74.
WTI earlier touched a fresh six-week high above $54 a barrel. Both WTI and Brent have posted three straight weeks of gains, rising 18 percent and 20 percent, respectively, through last Friday.
But futures gave back some of last week's gains on Tuesday as trading got back underway following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the United States.