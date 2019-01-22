Oil prices drop 3 percent amid fresh signs of global economic slowdown

The IMF on Tuesday cut its outlook for global economic growth in 2019 to 3.5 percent, down from an early forecast of 3.7 percent.

"It seems a distinct amount of economic concern is rising up, compounded by the IMF report that came out showing downward revision to economic growth," said Matt Smith, head of commodities research at tanker-tracking firm ClipperData.

Fears of a slowing global economy have stoked concern about faltering demand for fuel. The fears have largely been driven by an ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies and top oil consumers.

On Monday, China reported its official economic growth rate was 6.6 percent in 2018, the weakest reading since 1990. Meanwhile, South Korea's economy grew by 2.7 percent last year, the slowest pace in six years.

China's demand for crude remains robust, according to Smith, but the country's growing role in refining oil into fuels is contributing to an oversupply of petroleum products, particularly gasoline, in Asia.

"You continue to see China pulling in more crude, but at the same time as well, they're' pushing out more products," he said.

"China is a real concern and you are starting to see that showing up in the flows data."