Energy Commodities

Oil prices drop 3 percent amid fresh signs of global economic slowdown

  • Crude futures tumble 3 percent amid fresh concerns about oil demand.
  • The IMF cuts its outlook for global economic growth in 2019 to 3.5 percent.
  • China reports its official economic growth rate was 6.6 percent in 2018, the weakest reading since 1990.
Oil pumpjacks in the Permian Basin oil field are getting to work as crude oil prices gain.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images
Oil pumpjacks in the Permian Basin oil field are getting to work as crude oil prices gain.

Crude futures tumbled 3 percent on Tuesday as China posted its weakest economic expansion in nearly three decades and the IMF revised its global growth forecast lower, raising fresh concerns about oil demand.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $1.62, or 3 percent, to $52.18 around 1:15 p.m. ET. Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, dropped $2, or 3.2 percent, to $60.74.

WTI earlier touched a fresh six-week high above $54 a barrel. Both WTI and Brent have posted three straight weeks of gains, rising 18 percent and 20 percent, respectively, through last Friday.

But futures gave back some of last week's gains on Tuesday as trading got back underway following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the United States.

IEA worried geopolitics will ‘cast a dark cloud’ on energy markets, director says
IEA worried geopolitics will ‘cast a dark cloud’ on energy markets, director says   

The IMF on Tuesday cut its outlook for global economic growth in 2019 to 3.5 percent, down from an early forecast of 3.7 percent.

"It seems a distinct amount of economic concern is rising up, compounded by the IMF report that came out showing downward revision to economic growth," said Matt Smith, head of commodities research at tanker-tracking firm ClipperData.

Fears of a slowing global economy have stoked concern about faltering demand for fuel. The fears have largely been driven by an ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies and top oil consumers.

On Monday, China reported its official economic growth rate was 6.6 percent in 2018, the weakest reading since 1990. Meanwhile, South Korea's economy grew by 2.7 percent last year, the slowest pace in six years.

China's demand for crude remains robust, according to Smith, but the country's growing role in refining oil into fuels is contributing to an oversupply of petroleum products, particularly gasoline, in Asia.

"You continue to see China pulling in more crude, but at the same time as well, they're' pushing out more products," he said.

"China is a real concern and you are starting to see that showing up in the flows data."

See more downside risk than upside for oil, analyst says
See more downside risk than upside for oil, analyst says   

Despite the IMF revision and Chinese data, BP expects oil demand to grow by 1.4 million barrels a day this year, CEO Bob Dudley told CNBC on Tuesday.

Dudley says he sees the market tightening and oil prices stabilizing following last quarter's spike to four-year highs and subsequent drop to 18-month lows.

OPEC and 10 other oil exporting nations, including Russia, aim to drain oversupply in the oil market by holding back a combined 1.2 million barrels per day through June. Last week, OPEC reported that output from the 14-nation producer group dropped sharply in December.

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at brokerage firm OANDA, said traders appear to be taking advantage of negative headlines to take some profits off the table following crude's recent run-up.

"While in skittish markets this may be enough to further exacerbate downward moves, this looks like nothing more than profit taking with these headlines another convenient reason to do so," he said in a briefing.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
BP.
---
BRENT
---
OIL
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...