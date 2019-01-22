BP CEO Bob Dudley sees solid oil demand growth despite fears over global economy

BP CEO: We must work to reduce emissions by half 2 Hours Ago | 05:59

BP is expecting solid growth in oil demand this year despite growing concerns about a global economic slowdown, CEO Bob Dudley said Tuesday.

The British energy giant forecasts the world's appetite for oil will grow by another 1.4 million barrels per day in 2019. That compares with demand growth of 1.3 million bpd last year, according to the International Energy Agency, a policy advisor to developed nations.

The 2019 projection puts BP's view in line with the latest forecast from the Paris-based IEA, but ahead of OPEC, which sees demand growing at a more tepid 1.29 million bpd.

"We're not actually seeing this worrying thought that it's all going to start falling," Dudley told CNBC in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Asked whether that view holds despite the IMF cutting its outlook for global economic growth on Tuesday, Dudley said, "We certainly don't see it yet in the numbers."