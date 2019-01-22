Stocks to sink | Economic concerns hit Davos | Shutdown in Day 32

Thousands of political, business, and cultural leaders are attending the World Economic Forum in the Swiss town of Davos this week. President Donald Trump won't be among them, after cancelling his trip due to the government shutdown. (CNBC)



Senate Republicans released a measure designed around Trump's proposal for ending the government shutdown, now entering Day 32. The bill includes $5.7 billion for the president's border wall for temporary protections for so-called Dreamers. (AP)



Rudy Giuliani, the president's lawyer, backtracked from earlier comments that Trump pursued a business deal to build a tower bearing his name in Moscow throughout 2016, saying his statements "were hypothetical and not based on conversations I had with the President." (NBC News)

Researchers said they discovered another secret ballistic missile base in North Korea, one of an estimated 20 such undeclared sites. On Friday, the White House announced a second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in late February. (USA Today)



The U.S. will reportedly proceed with the formal extradition from Canada of Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested on Dec. 1 in Vancouver over alleged violations of American sanctions on Iran. This according to Reuters. (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) signed a preliminary agreement with China's Tianjin Lishen to supply electric car batteries for its new Shanghai factory. Tesla is looking to reduce reliance on Japan's Panasonic. Meanwhile, Tesla gets approval for Model 3 deliveries to Europe (Reuters & MarketWatch)



Apple (AAPL) supplier Foxconn said it trying to hire more than 50,000 people for the January through March quarter. That's in contrast to reports that the contract manufacturer was in the midst of mass layoffs due to slowing iPhone sales. (Reuters)

Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google unit was fined about $57 million, the biggest so far under a new European privacy law. Google was accused of not going far enough in gathering user consent for data use. (AP)