Asian stocks poised to slip amid uncertainty over US-China trade talks

Stocks in Australia slipped in Wednesday morning trade on the back of concerns over the state of ongoing U.S.-China trade negotiations, amid reports that the White House had canceled a trade planning meeting with Beijing this week.

The ASX 200 slipped 0.22 percent in early trade as the major sectors traded mixed. The energy sector fell more than 1.4 percent as oil stocks mostly fell on the back of Tuesday's drop in crude prices. Santos dropped 1.82 percent, Oil Search declined 1.19 percent and Woodside Petroleum fell 0.68 percent.

Meanwhile, futures also pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 20,435 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 20,390. The benchmark index last closed at 20,622.91.

The Bank of Japan is scheduled to issue its statement on monetary policy later today, with interest rates expected to be left unchanged.