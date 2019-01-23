European stocks expected to dip amid trade talk uncertainty

European stock markets are expected to open slightly lower Wednesday morning as uncertainty over the state of Sino-U.S. trade talks dominates sentiment.

London's FTSE is expected to open 10 points lower at 6,891, the German DAX down 9 points at 11,081 and the French CAC down 5 points at 4,842, according to IG.

Trading is expected to be cautious in Europe Wednesday amid uncertainty over trade talks between the world's biggest economies, the U.S. and China, after reports emerged that the White House cancelled a trade planning meeting with Beijing.

It's understood that the White House rejected a trade planning meeting with Chinese counterparts this week due to outstanding disagreements between the two sides over the enforcement of intellectual property rules. President Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow dismissed rumors of the cancellation, however.

Investors in Asia traded cautiously Wednesday afternoon driven by uncertainty over the trade talks.

Elsewhere, officials from the Chinese finance ministry said Wednesday that Beijing will boost fiscal expenditure in 2019 to bolster the country's economy, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, the World Economic Forum (WEF) continues in Davos this week. On Tuesday, Brazil's newly-elected populist President Jair Bolsonaro addressed the forum and vowed to transform Latin America's largest economy into a more investment-friendly country.

Back in Europe, Brexit continues to dominate headlines and parliamentary debate in the U.K., British trade minister Liam Fox will use a two-day trip to Davos to meet his counterparts from around the world to discuss rolling over existing EU trade agreements after Britain leaves the bloc, scheduled for March 29, his office said, according to Reuters.

Fox will be one of many government ministers, business leaders and economists speaking to CNBC at the forum on Wednesday.

On the corporate front, trading statements are due from Ahold Delhaize, ASML, Burberry and JD Wetherspoon on Wednesday.