Bond king Gundlach will keep his Twitter account open after 'suspicious activity' deemed 'innocuous'

Jeffrey Gundlach, one of the world's best-known hedge fund managers, will not delete his Twitter account after all.

In a tweet late Tuesday night, the DoubleLine Capital founder said the company "has concluded certain potentially suspicious activity was in fact innocuous. Therefore I will not be suspending my account."

Gundlach tweeted on Sunday he was deleting his Twitter profile amid "suspicious activity."

Gundlach has used his account to express his thoughts on taxes, financial markets and specific companies. Last month, he called Deutsche Bank a "sick puppy." The account was opened in May 2017 and has more than 74,000 followers.

DoubleLine, which manages around $120 billion in assets, did not immediately respond to a CNBC.com request for comment.

