China could completely cut off investment into Silicon Valley amid Huawei bust-up

I’m concerned the trade war will become a tech war, academic says 23 Hours Ago | 03:22

China could completely cut investment into the Silicon Valley, according to the former deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, following intense scrutiny of the world's largest telecom equipment maker.

Chinese tech giant Huawei is facing restrictions by several Western governments, amid heightened concerns that its products could be used for spying.

It comes at a time when the United States and China are locked in a long-running trade dispute, with market participants increasingly concerned the conflict could spill over into a so-called "tech war."