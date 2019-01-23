Jamie Dimon's politics: 'My heart is Democratic but my brain is kind of Republican'

Jamie Dimon: If the US fixes its issues, the economy can grow up to 3% 1 Hour Ago | 04:33

The CEO of J.P. Morgan Chase rarely reveals his political inclinations but, when he asked on Wednesday if he's still "barely a Democrat," Jamie Dimon answered "no" and explained.

"My heart is Democratic but my brain is kind of Republican," Dimon said on CNBC "Squawk Box" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The chief executive of the largest U.S. bank previously spoke of his political leanings in a May 2012 interview, in which he said he was "a Democrat" but only "barely."

Before his latest disclosure, Dimon had gone through the myriad of issues he sees facing Americans. Dimon made a list of what he said the U.S. "can do better as a nation," rather than "just yelling and screaming about other people." Dimon said his list included "getting infrastructure done right," "getting kids apprenticeships to get them jobs," increasing "small business formation" and reforming policies such as immigration, infrastructure spending and taxation.