Hundreds of thousands of people are living without a paycheck amid the longest government shutdown in history.

As a result, federal employees and contractors are digging into their retirement savings, filing for unemployment, picking up other jobs and unable to meet their rent or mortgage payments.

Most people would be in the same bind if they missed even one pay period.

Just 40 percent of Americans are able to cover an unexpected $1,000 expense, such as an emergency room visit or car repair, with their savings, according to a survey from personal finance website Bankrate.

Instead, many would put the expense on their credit card or take a personal loan. (More than 1,000 people were interviewed in early January).