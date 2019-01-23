Verizon Media Group is laying off 7% of its staff

Verizon Media Group — formerly known as Oath — is laying off 7 percent of its workforce, a person familiar with the change told CNBC.

The layoffs affect approximately 800 employees of the Verizon division, and follow company-wide buyouts in December.

"These were difficult decisions, and we will ensure that our colleagues are treated with respect and fairness, and given the support they need," Verizon Media CEO Guru Gowrappan said in an email to employees. "I want to be clear that we will continue to scale, launch new products and innovate. We are an important part of Verizon ... Now is the time to go on the offensive, go deep on our big priorities and do everything we can to advance the business."

The Verizon Media Group includes media, advertising and technology. The division formed in November to encompass Oath, the result of a merger between Yahoo and AOL under the Verizon brand.

The division has come under pressure as of late, as Verizon and CEO Hans Vestberg seek to save $10 billion in cash by 2021. Verizon took a $4.6 billion write-down on its media business, revealing in a December regulatory filing that the segment wasn't as valuable as it previously thought.

"Our goal is to create the best experiences for our consumers and the best platforms for our customers," a Verizon spokesperson told CNBC in response to questions about the layoffs. "Today marks a strategic step toward better execution of our plans for growth and innovation into the future."

Here's the email Gowrappan sent to employees, which was provided to CNBC:

To: allemployees@oath.com Subject: Team Update Team - Last quarter, our leadership team worked to create the strategy that will propel Verizon Media. We honestly assessed where we are and outlined ambitious but achievable goals that poise us for growth. We shared it broadly with you, and together committed to deliver on our OKRs with meticulous planning, collaboration and rigorous execution. As hard as it may have felt at times, we've made some great strides to serve our customers globally - from consolidating ad platforms, to expanding the Microsoft partnership, growing live programming and content offerings for our Supers, and prioritizing and launching 8 new or substantially updated products at Build It 2018. In Q1, we'll have 3 priority areas: first, grow our member-centric ecosystem with must-have mobile and video products and stem desktop declines; second, increase usage and spends flowing through B2B platforms; third, expand our video supply and overall distribution through partnerships. As we work to deliver on both short-term objectives to stabilize our business, we are also focused on long-term strategies that will accelerate distribution, growth and innovation as part of Verizon. This week, we will make changes that will impact around 7% of our global workforce across the organization, as well as certain brands and products. These were difficult decisions, and we will ensure that our colleagues are treated with respect and fairness, and given the support they need. Resources and other career support will be provided to help our team members navigate the transition. In addition, we've completed an exhaustive review to prioritize the programs that are currently in our portfolio - consumer products, ad products, platform features, partnerships and data centers. While every business unit has to manage their P&L, these decisions are being made to streamline resources and invest in opportunities that will help us grow. You all know by now that I deeply believe in an owner mindset and focus as a key ingredient for success - going deep on fewer, key things that will have the greatest impact on our customers and business, and doing them exceptionally well. I want to be clear that we will continue to scale, launch new products and innovate. We are an important part of Verizon and the $7+ billion in revenue we generate through our member-centric ecosystem puts us among the top tech/media companies in the world. Now is the time to go on the offensive, go deep on our big priorities and do everything we can to advance the business. We will talk more about this and answer questions Friday at Open House. Our world continues to evolve at a faster pace, and we need to leap ahead of consumer trends. We are reimagining our future, and building new products that will become invaluable to consumers today and in the years to come. That's the spirit of our company and the spirit we all embody as its Builders. Best, Guru

