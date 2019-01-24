Asia Markets

Asian stocks cautious amid uncertainty over global economy

  • Australian stocks were muted Thursday morning as investors awaited the release of labor data in the country at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
  • Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at the National Australia Bank, said he expected the data to "confirm that trend employment growth was strong over 2018."
  • Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped while South Korea's Kospi rose.

Asia stocks traded cautiously on Thursday morning amid uncertainty over the outlook for the global economy and the ongoing U.S.-China trade fight.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.29 percent in early trade while the Topix index declined 0.17 percent. Over in South Korea, on however, the Kospi rose more than 0.4 percent as shares of chipmaker SK Hynix jumped around 2 percent despite reporting quarterly earnings which were below expectations. The company attributed the profit decline — its first in two years — to lower chip prices.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 rose fractionally in morning trade with the energy sector adding about 1 percent.

The heavily-weighed financial subindex also rose marginally.

Employment data for December is set to be released in Australia at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at the National Australia Bank, said in a morning note that he expected the data to "confirm that trend employment growth was strong over 2018" with another 25,000 employed persons added to the economy — higher than what the market estimates.

Concerns remained over the state of U.S.-China trade negotiations following a Tuesday report by the Financial Times which said the U.S. had canceled a trade meeting with Chinese officials. The report was later confirmed by a source familiar with the situation to CNBC's Kayla Tausche, but White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow, however, denied that report.

Earnings drive markets stateside

In overnight market action on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 171.14 points to close at 24,575.62, driven by stocks of companies that reported strong quarterly earnings while the broader market was little changed. The S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent to finish its trading day at 2,638.70 while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.1 percent to close at 7,025.77.

Wednesday's move higher came after steep losses in the previous session. On Tuesday, the Dow snapped its four-day winning streak, closing down more than 300 points lower, as global growth fears added jitters to market sentiment.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 96.123 after seeing an earlier high above 96.3.

The Japanese yen, widely seen as a safe-haven currency, traded at 109.56 against the dollar after seeing lows around 109.9 yesterday. The Australian dollar was at $0.7148 after touching lows above $0.711 in the previous session.

— Reuters and CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

