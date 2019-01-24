Asian stocks cautious amid uncertainty over global economy

Asia stocks traded cautiously on Thursday morning amid uncertainty over the outlook for the global economy and the ongoing U.S.-China trade fight.

Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.29 percent in early trade while the Topix index declined 0.17 percent. Over in South Korea, on however, the Kospi rose more than 0.4 percent as shares of chipmaker SK Hynix jumped around 2 percent despite reporting quarterly earnings which were below expectations. The company attributed the profit decline — its first in two years — to lower chip prices.

Australia's benchmark ASX 200 rose fractionally in morning trade with the energy sector adding about 1 percent.

The heavily-weighed financial subindex also rose marginally.

Employment data for December is set to be released in Australia at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at the National Australia Bank, said in a morning note that he expected the data to "confirm that trend employment growth was strong over 2018" with another 25,000 employed persons added to the economy — higher than what the market estimates.

Concerns remained over the state of U.S.-China trade negotiations following a Tuesday report by the Financial Times which said the U.S. had canceled a trade meeting with Chinese officials. The report was later confirmed by a source familiar with the situation to CNBC's Kayla Tausche, but White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow, however, denied that report.