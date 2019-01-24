Didn't have the time to see "BlacKkKlansman" or "The Favourite" yet? You'll soon get another chance.

Starting this weekend, seven of the Academy's eight best picture nominees, announced on Tuesday, will be heading back to the big screen or receiving a wider release if they were currently in theaters.

The months of January and February tend to be slow for movie theaters. There are fewer movie releases and the ones that do hit theaters rarely draw big audiences. In fact, through the first three weeks of 2019, ticket sales across the industry are down 13 percent, compared to the same time frame last year, according to Comscore.

That's where the best picture films come in. Theaters want to boost foot traffic and production companies want to capitalize on their films' newfound prestige, so they make a deal and the nominees are afforded another run at the box office.

This year, "Black Panther," "BlacKkKlansman," "Bohemian Rhapsody," "The Favourite," "Green Book," "A Star Is Born" and "Vice" will reappear at cinemas. Although, you may only be able to see "Roma," Netflix's nominated film on the streaming platform.

Major theater chains like AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas showcase the best picture nominees each year, offering audiences a chance to catch the films they missed during the previous year. And smaller theaters hoping to get more customers into seats will also start showing these films again.

Oscar nominated films have "emotional equity," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, told CNBC. Audiences that may have been disinterested in these films previously or skipped them when they were first released in favor of seeing a blockbuster feature, now have new reason to see them.

Last year, nominees "Call Me By Your Name" and "The Shape of Water" saw their box office totals double after their nominations were announced, according to Comscore data. "Phantom Thread" earned 70 percent of its total gross following its nomination.