Cramer: Here are 7 shutdown-proof investing themes   

This earnings season is far enough along that investors can start making judgments about which stock market sectors are on the rise and which ones could see weakness in the better part of 2019, says CNBC's Jim Cramer.

"We need to be on the lookout for themes that are working in spite of the litany of big-picture negatives" including the turmoil in Washington, slowingglobal economic growth and the damage done by the Federal Reserve's "ill-advised" statements about interest rates in late 2018, Cramer, the host of "Mad Money," told investors Thursday.

Here are seven themes that he thinks can inspire some strategic (and successful) investing: