Here's how US-Venezuela tensions got to the brink of crisis

The fraught relationship between the United States and Venezuela has come to a head.

Amid a collapsing economy sparked by government corruption, social unrest and a global commodity bust, oil-rich nation faces even more uncertainty in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to back a Venezuelan opposition leader instead of President Nicolas Maduro.

"I am the only president of Venezuela," Maduro said in response to a White House statement recognizing 35-year-old Juan Guaido as the interim leader of Venezuela. "We do not want to return to the 20th century of gringo interventions and coups d'état," Maduro added.

Maduro then gave all U.S. diplomatic personnel 72 hours to leave Venezuela.

The State Department said it would ignore the order because it "does not consider former president Nicolas Maduro to have the legal authority to break diplomatic relations with the United States or to declare our diplomats persona non grata."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday that "the United States is ready to provide more than $20 million in humanitarian assistance to the people of Venezuela" in order to address the "severe food and medicine shortages."

"The regime of former president Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate. His regime is morally bankrupt, it's economically incompetent, and it is profoundly corrupt. It is undemocratic to the core," Pompeo said adding that the U.S. did not arrive at this decision overnight.

These fast-moving developments have brought U.S.-Venezuelan relations to a boiling point after a nearly two-decade saga.