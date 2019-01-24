Huawei exec: 'Some political guys' are trying to drag down business, but we're still confident

Despite intense international scrutiny of its technology, Huawei's senior executives projected confidence at a Thursday event launching some of its 5G products.

At a research center in Beijing, the Chinese technology giant unveiled its first 5G chip for base stations — the Tiangang — as well as a 5G modem called the Balong 5000 and the CPE Pro router. The launch was a sneak peek of a full range of Huawei's 5G line up set to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress next month.

Consumer products chief Richard Yu said that upcoming unveiling will include a foldable phone, which will be commercially available in June.

The Thursday event comes at a challenging time for Huawei. The company is facing an international pushback due to concerns about the security of its technology. On top of that, CFO Meng Wanzhou is being closely monitored after her detention in Canada — on charges of banking fraud related to business in Iran.