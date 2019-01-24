JetBlue's challenge: How to avoid becoming 'like any other airline'

JetBlue Airways is looking more like its bigger competitors these days.

The New York City-based airline that burst onto the scene in with its first flight in the winter of 2000, vowing to "bring humanity back to air travel" will soon be entering its third decade, adopting measures used by some more established airlines to drum up revenue and please skeptical investors as its stock price price struggles. Increasing baggage fees? Check. Plans for a no-frills coach service? Check. Chasing those lucrative business travelers? Check. Slimming down corporate-office ranks? Check.

JetBlue's challenge is holding onto its quirky culture and succeeding at airlines' tough balancing act: keeping both investors and passengers happy.

"We're exiting that awkward teenage stage and becoming adults," said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue's president and COO.

Despite updates like new planes and cabins, JetBlue wants to hold onto its customer-focused approach that first won it a loyal following almost two decades ago.

"Customers expect good service, and when they don't get it they're vocal about it," said Geraghty.

Armed with a fleet of brand-new Airbus jets, each outfitted with leather seats and screens offering satellite television at the back of each one, JetBlue was the brain child of serial airline entrepreneur David Neeleman, who is planning to launch a new U.S. airline.

JetBlue took its first flight on Feb. 11, 2000, from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The carrier's bet on the airport was a gamble on whether travelers would trek out to an airport more known for international service for short- and medium-haul flights.

"The joke was you could bowl down the runway," said Mark Ahasic, who joined JetBlue a month after its first flight and stayed on for more than six years helping plan flights and run operations.