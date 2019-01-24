US futures point to a muted open, as major earnings loom

On Thursday, a slew of corporate earnings are expected to have an influence on the market agenda. Some of the major names set to report include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Union Pacific, American Airlines Group, Southwest Air, Intel, Starbucks, Alaska Air, Discover Financial and Western Digital.

Aside from fresh earnings, new economic data is due out too. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims are scheduled to be released, followed by the U.S. composite purchasing managers' index figures at 9:45 a.m. ET, and the Kansas City Fed survey at 11 a.m. ET.

Another economic topic set to commence on Thursday is a central bank meeting in Europe. Before the U.S. opening bell, the European Central Bank will host its latest governing council meeting, which will be watched closely after the institution announced last month that it would formally end its multi-trillion bond-buying program at the end of 2018.

This gathering comes less than a week before the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting.

Elsewhere, politics continues to add jitters to markets, whether that's international woes surrounding Brexit or more domestic concerns such as trade talks with China.