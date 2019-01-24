White House demands 'large down payment on the wall' as Schumer and McConnell try to reach shutdown deal

The White House pushed for a "large down payment" on President Donald Trump's proposed border wall Thursday as part of a potential deal to reopen the government for three weeks.

After the Senate rejected two proposals to end the partial shutdown now in its 34th day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer met to discuss a possible solution. Numerous bipartisan senators pledged support for a continuing resolution to fund the government for three weeks.

After Trump spoke to his ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the White House backed the potential agreement — with conditions.

"Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Chuck Schumer are meeting now to see whether or not they can work out of the deadlock. As was made clear to Senator Lindsay [sic] Graham, the 3 week CR would only work if there is a large down payment on the wall," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.