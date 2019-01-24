Women want the facts: Here's why interest in mainstream media is being led by females

People are becoming more interested in the news and media, with women leading the way, according to a leading PR executive.

Richard Edelman, president and chief executive of the Edelman agency, told CNBC that women are seeking information and facts, due in part to the MeToo movement that started in support of people who have been sexually harassed or assaulted.

According to the company's trust barometer, released ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Sunday, 72 percent of people are now reading or watching the news weekly or more, compared with 50 percent a year ago. And it is college-educated women who are the "amplifiers," people who consume news and post stories several times a month or more.

"Women are looking more to media, this is one of the great stories of the year, a 22-point jump in engagement. Last year I came on (CNBC) and I said only half the people are engaged on a regular basis with media, it's now in the 70s (in terms of percentage) and it's led by women, they want the facts, they want to stand up and speak," Edelman told CNBC at WEF on Tuesday.